Justin Bieber and Adidas revisit NHL jerseys – Sport.fr

Singer Justin Bieber, 29, recently showed his passionate commitment to hockey by teaming up with the National Hockey League (NHL) and his own fashion brand, Drew House, to design jerseys for players attending the All-Star Game. Performed. Weekend events in February. This bold collaboration resulted in a special collection consisting of four different jerseys, each proudly displaying the iconic colors and logo of one of the competing teams.

As part of this innovative venture, the NHL and Drew House have established a strategic partnership with Adidas, a brand with a long-standing relationship as the league’s official jersey design partner. Together, these major players have merged their skills to create a truly revolutionary collection.

Nick Corbett, director of sports and hockey marketing at Adidas, highlighted the importance of the collaboration, calling it a “unique opportunity to transcend traditional uniform design”. According to him, this unique merger between the NHL, Drew House and Adidas succeeds in harmoniously integrating the worlds of sports and youth culture. So the resulting collection of jerseys represents more than just sports; It embodies a creative convergence between hockey heritage and contemporary aesthetics, reflecting the vibrant energy of youth in each innovative design.