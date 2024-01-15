Toluca and MLS appear as substitute for Alexis Vega

The forward is in talks to return to Toluca, but MLS teams have also shown interest in his services.

alexis vegastill a player Shivajnegotiations are ongoing with TolucaThe team that gave him the opportunity to make his first-class debut.

According to knowledgeable sources on this subject, players of Shivaj is in talks with the Red Devils Toluca, to become a reinforcement of the Scarlets team in the next season. This deal has not been completed yet, but it is expected to come to fruition in the next few hours.

espn Teams of are also present, it is known that of MLS Keeping a close eye on the forward’s condition and what he has experienced over the last two months.

Los Diablos, the club where Vega was formed, have put their finger down and demanded the player be locked up for the current tournament, while MLS teams have to sit down and negotiate. alexis With red and white board.

The forward, who is not part of Chivas’s plans, is in talks to arrive in Toluca as a reinforcement Imago7/Manlio Contreras

Toluca The most advanced club, while in of MLS There is still scope for this, as the tournament starts in February and the market is still open.

alexis vega They had made contact with Cruz Azul in the current tournament, but an agreement could not be reached as the player was not happy with the provisions placed in his contract.

After his move to Cruz Azul was not successful, Shivaj It was decided to register the footballer with number 10 for the Clausura 2024, but he was not included in the squad for the first game of the season against Santos.

To vega He has been criticized for some indiscipline and injuries, which did not allow him to reach his highest level at the Rojiblancos.

TolucaIn turn, since its sale in 2016, it has kept a percentage of the player’s rights, and this is one of the factors that facilitates the player’s arrival. To vega He has six months left on his contract with the Red and Whites, so if he does not reach an agreement with the Scarlets, he could be released at the end of the next tournament, although the player does not refuse to accept the offer. . of MLS,