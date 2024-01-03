Justin Bieber can make a career in ice hockey!

To his greatest joy, Justin Bieber made his childhood dream come true. He tried ice hockey with a professional team!

It may well be that Justin Bieber goes on a tour New project which is related to ice hockey. In fact, the singer recently admitted that he has fallen in love with practicing this extremely intense sport.

Justin Bieber refocuses on what’s important

It has been many years since Justin Bieber became an international star. Although she has had an incredible career in the music world, she decided to take a break, much to the disappointment of her fans.

At the time, a source told RadarOnline.com about the singer: “Justin hasn’t been feeling good about the world for some time. And his fame weighs heavily on him, ,

Before adding: “Even his PSY says that if what he’s doing is making him unhappy, he should make the difficult decision to put it aside. Justin Bieber feels the pressure of the music business isn’t good for him » ,

And to reveal: “He just wants to disappear with Hailey and take advantage of her money” , On his part, Justin Bieber also acknowledged this His family was very important to him, He wants to devote himself to his wife and his loved ones.

If the singer is still very fond of music, he has decided to move away from the stage. Especially when he had facial paralysis. Because of the latter, he also canceled several concerts at that time.

While Justin Bieber fans wait for a new album, it seems that the young man has decided to start another very different career. In fact, he found a real passion for ice hockey.

“That was hilarious”

Justin Bieber’s page on the Eliteprospect site has also attracted many people. In just 24 hours, 128,000 visitors decided to visit their famous page, A real surprise.

If the singer deserved his own page on a specialized site, it was with good reason. He participated in the NHL All-Star Game. On February 3, Justin Bieber took over as “celebrity captain” in Toronto.

And this, for Team Matthew. Although he did not play an official match, the singer took part in warm-ups with the pro team. And at least we can say that this Loved the experience.

In an interview with ESPN, Justin Bieber said: “I loved the experience. I had dreamed of this since childhood.” , He is not the only one who loved this incredible moment during the match.

This is especially the case with one of the hockey players, Mitch Marner. He explained to the NHL site: “He was on fire!” When I found out we were on the same team, I knew he was going to tell us we were going to win.” ,

Before even mentioning Justin Bieber: “That was hilarious. He wanted to keep us calm and under control Don’t be nervous when we were shooting Today from behind » ,

One thing’s for sure, Justin Bieber’s timing was truly incredible.