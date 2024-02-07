The woman asks for a water pipe which the driver loads her with; “He turned up the windows and the radio,” he decries. news from mexico

A female customer complained about the hookah driver after he deviated from his destination.

TLALPAN, Mexico City.- A woman asked for water pipe at the Tlalpan mayor’s office, but when the driver arrived he picked them up, presumably to take them to his home.

However, but get on the hookahThe woman noticed that another man was also traveling and the operator raised the tinted windows and radio, causing her disbelief.

later he saw that The driver of the pipe left to go towards TopilejoEven though he had already told her where the destination was.

These are research folder CI-FITLP/UAT-TLP-5/UI-1 S/D/00079/01-2024 After leaving the unit, the victim went to report,

Gas pipe diverted with customer

deviated from the responsible direction of the pipe in which they had to supply water

In the story he tells that on January 31, Michelle Ann seen at a station which supplies water to the Huipulco Light Rail, from where i had to guide the pipe driver to your home.

he was waiting nearby Three hours later he got a call Asking if the liquid was for him.

When they arrived, They asked him to climb on the pipe in the passenger seatAt which point he realizes there was another person.

Hookah driver picks up a woman and raises his windows and radio

The driver started driving in the direction of Topilejo, The victim observed strange behavior in one of those operators. He turned the radio up to full volume and rolled up the tinted windows.,

It was up to the height of San Pedro Martir She pretended to cough and asked him to roll down the windows., The driver did it half way and after 1 minute he put them back.

Michelle sent the location to her fatherWhile she continued to travel on the federal highway till Cuernavaca and on reaching Km-25 she told the driver that she was not feeling well and that he should alight her, The subject refused and told him he would do it later.,

once they let him downthe men told him this He again gave them his home address. However, the victim refused to leave and release the water, and people had to turn on the pipes.

Tlalpan Mayor’s Office Cooperates in Investigation of Water Pipe Complaint

The Talpan mayor’s office reported that it would cooperate with the capital authorities after a woman’s complaint to the capital prosecutor’s office became known about the deprivation of liberty in which she was victimized by the operators of a pipe.

Through an information card, the district indicated that since the incident became known, Mayor Alfa González issued instructions to the cooperatives, with which the district has signed a contract, not to transport any citizens in tank trucks. Needed

The Mayor’s office will cooperate in the investigation conducted by the concerned authority.”

Furthermore, he urged users Do not put pressure on operators to climb the pipe So that water supply to their homes can be ensured.

“The cooperatives appointed by the Mayor’s Office must comply with a series of requirements for both operators and units, which guarantees the quality of service,” he said.

Among the needs, A valid license, insurance, paid ownership, vehicle verification, tank and hose in perfect condition, labeling and identification number are requested.among others.