Benzema blasted against Marcelo Gallardo and the coach made a brilliant decision with the Frenchman: discussed

relationships between Karim Benzema And marcelo gallardo Remains at the highest point of tension. The French objected to one last gesture from Argentina and made a brilliant decision.

Gallardo did not include him in the call for the meeting. Al Ittihad This Wednesday, February 7th Saudi Pro League Against Al Tai. What is said is Marka, the “Doll” Planned Monday training session with a certain group of players Karim Benzema It wasn’t part of it, I kept French to practice separately.

This decision, apparently, did not please the former at all. real MadridWho refused to be part of the order imposed by Marcelo Gallardo, claiming that he had already worked separately during the process that the rest of the team had rehearsed in the preseason, which he did perfectly. Said Karim Benzema He was absent due to setbacks upon returning from vacation. Daring maintained its position and Benzema He did not comply, so he was ruled out of Al Ittihad’s first match of 2024. A decision which has attracted a lot of attention in Arabia.

