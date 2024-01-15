Kaitlyn Dever cast in season 2 of ‘The Last of Us’

Kaitlyn Dever arrives at the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Actress Kaitlyn Dever has been cast as Abby in HBO’s “The Last of Us,” the studio announced Tuesday.

The “Booksmart,” “No One Will Save You” and “Last Man Standing” star joins the second season of the show based on the video game series of the same name, joining an already star-studded cast that also includes Pedro Includes Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that Dever auditioned for the character of Ellie.

Abby is the main antagonist of the second installment of the game and is described as, “a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved.”

Review: HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ is the best video game adaptation ever

In a joint statement to The Reporter, showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann said, “Our casting process for season two is the same as for season one: We look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material. Are.” “Nothing matters more than talent, and we are thrilled to have an acclaimed artist like Caitlin join Pedro, Bella and the rest of our family.”

“The Last of Us” Awards and Nominations

The show won eight out of nineteen nominations at the Creative Arts Emmys, including wins for both Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Nick Offerman and Storm Reid.

The show received five nominations at the 75th Primetime Emmys, including Pascal and Ramsey’s nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Drama Series.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kaitlyn Dever will join the cast of ‘The Last of Us’ for Season 2