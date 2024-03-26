The Real Madrid-Barcelona Classic can be enjoyed at Disneyland

LaLiga announced ‘El Partidazo’ initiative to promote Spanish football in the Americas, with next April’s Clasico a major attraction.

New York — With special guests like Iker Casillas and Hugo Sanchez, league announced this Tuesday that it will hold an event disneyland resort From Anaheim (California, USA) to follow the event live Classic between real Madrid And this barcelona which will be disputed next 21st april,

opportunity to enjoy Classic In disneyland Part of ‘El Partidazo’, a LaLiga initiative to encourage Spanish football in the United States With programs specially designed for fans.

Real Madrid and Barcelona will play the next Clasico on April 21 getty images

Along with ‘El Partidazo’, LaLiga organizes a series of ‘watch parties’ in the United States in which fans come together to enjoy matches marked in red on the calendar such as the one between the Whites and the Blaugranas as usual. The awaited clasico.

On this occasion, the event will begin at 11 a.m. local time at the Splitsville Luxury Lanes in Anaheim’s Downtown Disney District, just an hour before kick-off at the Santiago Bernabéu in the Spanish capital.

Two legends of the merengue club, Iker Casillas and Hugo Sanchez, will share this experience with the fans.

In addition, the ESPN network, which has the broadcast rights to LaLiga in the United States, will also air a special with commentators and experts such as Hercules Gomez, Mauricio Pedroza, Ricardo Puig and Sebastian Salazar.

This Disneyland edition of ‘El Partidazo’ joins others that LaLiga has organized in the past in American cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago or Miami.