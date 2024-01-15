Israel confirms it killed number 2 of Hamas’ armed wing

Marwan Issa, deputy head of Hamas’ military wing, in a photo spread on social media in 2015

The Israeli army confirmed on Tuesday that it had “eliminated” it Armed Wing Number 2 Palestinian Islamic movement Hamas, marwan issaand third in the hierarchy within the terrorist group, in the bombing of Gaza.

Isa, who would be the highest-ranking Hamas member killed by Israel since the beginning of the war “Destroyed in a bombing two weeks ago (…).“An army spokesman said, Daniel HagariThis confirms information already released by the White House last week.

The Islamist leader was “one of the organizers of the October 7 massacre”, carried out by militiamen in the south of Israel, and “culminating in a complex and precise bombing carried out by the aeronautical force, based on information received from the army and the was done” shin bith“The Israeli internal intelligence service, Hagari said.

National Security Advisor of the United States of America, jake sullivanHad given this information on March 18.

On 11 March, the Israeli military claimed that Issa was the target of an airstrike on an underground complex in the central Gaza Strip.

was Issa’s deputy Mohammad Deef, As Hagari indicated at the time, the leader of Hamas’s armed wing, the Ezzedine Al Qassam Brigades.

Hagari also reported that another senior Hamas member, Cmdr. ghazi abu tamaAccording to the newspaper, the chief of the combat and administrative support staff died in the same attack on March 10. Israel’s time.

Hamas’s number three Marwan Issa was killed by Israel (screenshot of Al Jazeera)

Israel launched its offensive against Gaza in response to the 7 October attacks. Since then, the Palestinian Health Ministry in the enclave has reported more deaths than 32,300 Palestinians, To which more than 420 have been added due to the actions of security forces and Israeli settlers in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

On the other hand, an association of hostage families announced this in a statement on Tuesday An Israeli kidnapped by Hamas dies On 7th October.

Israeli army informed the family Uriel Baruch His body is being kept in the Palestinian territories, according to the statement, which did not specify the date or circumstances of death.

“The Tikva Forum of Hostage Families is in mourning following the announcement of the murder of Uriel Baruch,” the association indicates.

Baruch, 35, a father of two, was kidnapped Nova Music FestivalThe scene of the massacre of 364 people at the hands of Gaza’s Islamic commandos on 7 October.

“Uriel was a happy-go-lucky person and everyone loved him (…), we will remember his smile and his love for others,” the statement quoted his family as saying.

The Palestinian Islamic Movement kidnapped more than 250 hostages in an attack on Israeli soil on October 7. there were a hundred in exchange for Palestinian prisoners During the ceasefire in November.

According to Israeli officials, some Still 130 people have been kidnapped, of which 34 have died.,

(With information from AFP and EP)