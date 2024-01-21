Kanye West and rapper Kid Cudi have finally ended their feud!

Ahead of the release of his latest project Insano, Kid Cudi gave some assurances about his reconciliation with Kanye West.

Is the feud between Kanye West and rapper Kid Cudi finally over? Following the release of his latest project titled humansThe latter said more about his reconciliation with Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband. MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

Kanye West: an artist who transcends generations

Since the late ’90s, Kanye West has continued to surprise the world With projects that have achieved great success. Be it a singer or a producer, he has many talents and has been able to innovate through the ages. Eh yes!

And while a new joint album with Ty Dolla $ign will be coming out soon, a characteristic unpublished Will also appear on the album with his younger daughter North West, A phrase, a verse, a song, the content of this collaboration is still secret. Then a little more patience!

But Kanye West may also be in for an unpleasant surprise, In fact, last December, the American rapper saw Nicki Minaj overtake her in terms of the number of songs entered in hot 100,

Yes, after reaching this top his count became 147, while Kanye West’s count was 141. Thin !

But Kanye West can take solace in his relationships with other artists. In fact, while they’ve been at odds since 2022, it seems like the rift with Kid Cudi has been buried. MCE TV tells you more!

Kid Cudi opened up about this relationship

Along with his career, Kanye West has experienced ups and downs in his romantic and friendly relationships. Of course, his fans haven’t forgotten his love story with Kim Kardashian, A couple that continues to this dayfuel the debate,

But the American rapper has not only made friends in recent years, especially in music. In fact, Since 2022, he had a bad relationship with another rapper, Kid Cudi,

when did the stress start Kid Cudi shows his friendship towards Kim Kardashian’s then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, At the time, for Esquire, he took a stand against Kanye West: “You know what it’s like to wake up one day, look at your social media and be trending because someone said shit about you? ,,

Before adding: “This nonsense upsets me. (…) That he used his power to harass me made me angry. My brother, you are playing with my intelligence.”, it’s clear!

But today everything seems to be going well between the two artists. Indeed, in an interview with Zane Lowe, Kid Cudi reveals his relationship with Kanye West has come a long way , “The reason we became friends again was because he apologized to me and he did it sincerely. I said, ‘Wow, Kanye doesn’t apologize to anyone or say sorry to anyone in general.’

Before adding: “this is my brother. I know he loves me and there’s no equal to Kanye and Cudi. We are a pair that everyone loves to watch.”, If so, isn’t it pretty!

Yes, despite the tensions of the past, a little love never hurts…