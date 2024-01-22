Ten predictions for 2024 that will leave you speechless

Similar to what happened with Masataka Yoshida a year ago, the 2024 projections have high expectations for an exceptional contact hitter coming to MLB from a top-tier international league. The Giants’ big offseason signing this time is Lee, who made the jump from the KBO in South Korea. The 25-year-old left-handed hitter is projected to finish in the top ten in the MLB batting title race and top five in the National League. Projections indicate that he will be a much better than average hitter in the Major Leagues. Perhaps most impressive is that, based on these numbers, his strikeout rate would be the second-lowest among all hitters in the majors, behind only Arraez (7.1%). Projections were largely on target with Yoshida in 2023, which hopefully bodes well for Lee in San Francisco.