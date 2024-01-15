Kanye West doesn’t direct anything for Bianca Sensori’s costumes?

Is Bianca Sensori forced to wear clothes imposed by Kanye West? Looks like it’s just a rumor!

According to rumors, Bianca Sensori is not free to wear outfits of her choice. But rapper Kanye West won’t impose anything on them. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Kanye West accused of imposing outfits on his wife

Ever since Kanye West married Bianca Sensori, many internet users have been worried about the young woman. Rumor has it that the rapper is forcing her to become “his thing.”

Media claims he will choose his clothes often considered very courageous, Moreover, it created a problem for Kim Kardashian. She would have yelled at Bianca.

He criticized her for wearing too much clothes a little bit in front of your kids, You probably remember Bianca’s transparent dress. She tried to hide her chest with an ordinary pillow.

Later, she wore a flashy green slim, then a bra. The beautiful brunette often wears transparent and provocative clothes that reveal her anatomy. Therefore these are organizations that are not unanimously accepted.

But since the launch of these rumors, Bianca Censori and Kanye West let doubt linger, A source close to the couple told our colleagues at Page Six that the young woman is free do what she wants,

Kanye West pulled down Bianca Sensori’s see-through leggings to reveal her butt cheeks as she headed to the Cheesecake Factory at the mall in another revealing outfit… amid fear of her controlling him🤦🏿‍ ? ? ? pic.twitter.com/1f743fyu3k – Boss Baby 🌚🌝 (@Boss_Bee_) 21 March 2024

Bianca Censori: Free to be yourself?

According to this source, Bianca Sensori will not be harmed no manipulation kanye west, She will be completely involved in choosing her outfits. So, so it will be at the same length wave that his man,

“People confuse Bianca’s creativity. She is a wonderful actress with a unique personality. She knows very well how to entertain the audience. So he’s a performance artist. Bianca is also an artist like Ye. ,

According to this source, Kanye West’s girlfriend is smarter than the media estimates. “Maybe she’s using him as a puppet.” People are watching them from all over the world. Sometimes the highest form of art is to say nothing. ,

Kanye West’s friend Malik Yusef also said that the beautiful Bianca Sensori is free to choose her outfits Counseling with your husband , She takes her own decisions about how to dress. I think they are experimenting together.

“And they say, ‘Hey, it’s beautiful, “. He says that young The woman understood that she had power Since she married Kanye West. she feels safe, On his last Instagram photo, he has received over 1.3 million “likes”.

One thing is for sure, Kanye West and Bianca Sensori will continue to be talked about. His style still creates a stir on the web. Rumor has it that they are on the same wavelength. Furthermore, they Will consider becoming a parent…to be continued.

