Machado starts a party before San Francisco

During this Thursday, March 28, San Diego Padres get san francisco giants In this “Petco Park” according to the game opening day of big league, However, this represented the third challenge for the locals of the 2024 season, as they played two matches los angeles dodgers In seoul series ,

Right-hander assigned to San Diego Padres yu darvish To begin a confrontation against San Francisco artists. Meanwhile, the visitors kept logan webbWho did not challenge the local attack in the first three first innings.

xander bogarts After San Francisco took control of the action with a 1×0, he had the team’s first hit in the bottom of the fourth. However, the San Diego Padres’ response came an inning later, when manny machado Achieved an important milestone.

You may be interested in: Opening Day: San Diego announces new MLB roster, Adrian Morejon out

Manny Machado starts San Diego Padres reaction on Opening Day

The “Minister” showed discipline in the batting box and allowed many balls to pass near the strike zone to negotiate a free passage ticket. Then, his teammates’ bats began to understand the pitches of rival right-handed batsmen.

Next, Korean Ha-seong kim He hit an uncontested hit to center field and the Dominican reached third base. Likewise, experienced jerickson proffer He hit a hit up the middle of the field and drove in the first run of the game for San Diego. Meanwhile, it meant a race to tie.

After finding partners on the first and second thrones, luis campsano He hit short right field nonstop and loaded the pads. Whereas, tyler wade He hit a ground ball into the first baseman’s glove and took the lead. Another ground ball in the infield jackson merrill And a fly ball from Xander Bogaerts ordered the end of the chapter.

For more information about the San Diego Padres, follow our official WhatsApp channel





