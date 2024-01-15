SMCC will host the first annual Mental Health and Wellness Expo in English and Spanish on campus on Saturday, March 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

South Mountain Community College (SMCC) is hosting its first annual Mental Health and Wellness Expo: Hope and Recovery this Saturday, March 30 from 9am to 2pm.

The event, taking place on a community college campus, aims to draw attention to the mental health issues that families in south Phoenix face every day, and encourage discussion about recovery and resiliency.

A report from the Pew Research Center on Parenting shows that four in ten parents with children under the age of 18 say they are extremely or very worried that their children may suffer from anxiety or depression at some point. Is.

In South Phoenix, SMCC aims to support families by bringing resources together and raising mental health and wellness as a central topic of conversation.

The Mental Health & Wellness Expo features family wellness activities, mobile health clinics, music, vendors, food and fun, as well as a keynote from Kevin Hines, a distinguished best-selling author, global public speaker and award-winning documentary filmmaker. Will be included in the form. ,

Kevin’s inspiring journey and powerful thoughts promise to enthrall audiences and draw attention to the importance of mental wellness.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to mental health education and support, SMCC is proud to be one of the first Maricopa community colleges to offer a 4-year baccalaureate degree,” it said in a statement.

SMCC is offering a graduate degree program in Behavioral Health Sciences beginning in the fall of 2023 and is dedicated to becoming a central hub for future mental health professionals who can directly contribute to community mental health support in the future.