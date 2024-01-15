Kate Beckinsale pays tribute to her father on the anniversary of his death – Film News | Film-News.co.uk

Kate Beckinsale paid tribute to her father on the anniversary of his death.

The British actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of the death of her father, Richard Beckinsale, who died of a heart attack in 1979 at the age of 31.

In the heartfelt post, Kate noted that she was preparing for her first year “without a father” following the recent death of her stepfather Roy Battersby, who died on January 10 at the age of 87.

“Oh. The day you died came so suddenly, even when I was expecting it,” Kate, 50, wrote alongside a series of photos of Richard, who was also an actor.

The Underworld star added, “This is my first year without having a father for so long.” “How I miss you. How familiar it is, falling into an abyss. How terrible it feels, like a house falling and no one to catch you.”

She concluded, “I hope your energies have been found. I am so grateful to have your love. I feel it like an echo.”

Roy, who was battling two types of cancer, was hospitalized in December after suffering a “massive stroke”. Kate announced his death via Instagram the following month.

The actress recently moved to Los Angeles to take care of Roy and his mother Judy, who is suffering from ill health.

Kate’s father was best known for his roles in the BBC sitcom Porridge and the ITV sitcom Rising Damp.

The tribute comes just days after Kate shared that she had been hospitalized, but did not provide any further details.