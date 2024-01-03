Kendall Jenner brought this infamous jean cut to date

A source of fashion inspiration for many, Kendall Jenner has reached the second position in the ranking of the most influential people of 2023 in terms of style. When we look a little closer at the star’s journey, this is a pretty good situation. A customer of simple but always sharp looks on a daily basis, she is nevertheless on the lookout for trends that she does not hesitate to monopolize. After no pants and transparent dresses, this time it is the much-maligned denim trend on tops which is slowly making a comeback in our wardrobes. Kylie Jenner’s big sister rocked slim jeans during a day out in Los Angeles recently. Along with the aforementioned blue jeans, she simply wore a white tank top and wrapped an electric blue sweater around her shoulders. As far as shoes are concerned, here too, she managed to surprise us by choosing a pair of black Converse Low sneakers. A fashion combo worthy of the 2010s, proving that this era’s style is preparing for its big comeback.

© TheImageDirect/BestImages

The return of skinny?

Although still rejected and ridiculed by a large part of the population, skinny and slim cuts will regain their nobility in 2024. On the catwalk and social networks, close-fitting jeans are back in the fashion race. 2.0. If Kendall has chosen to combine her slim jeans with a pair of low-top Converse, it is better to turn to more modern shoes that will give these jeans a modern and elegant look. Moccasins, slingback pumps or kitten heel boots will definitely match slim and petite guys. But let the detractors of these cuts rest assured, the future is still bright for both baggy and straight jeans!

