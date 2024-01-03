Los Angeles Lakers sign new reinforcements (source)

Los Angeles Lakers Of Lebron James And anthony davis They continue to make arrangements to avoid large numbers of injuries and manage rob pelinka He pointed towards the inclusion of a new player in the rotation of players.

The Lagunero team stayed at bay with everything it had. trade deadline of nba 2023/24, Unlike other seasons, lakers No movement despite continuous rumors all around D’Angelo Russell And many players from the franchise.

The team was led by the criticizing coach darwin hamcomes from winning during friday night new Orleans pelican By a score of 139–122, the win improved their collective balance to 28–26.

After this victory, Los Angeles Lakers They moved offices overnight from Friday to Saturday and took the name of spencer dinwiddie Appeared on radar as you specified Shams Charania,

Los Angeles Lakers take Dinwiddie

The shooting guard was recently traded. dinwiddie This was sent a few days ago Toronto Raptors From Brooklyn Nets in a business that involves dennis schroderHowever, the Canadian team cut down his contract to open up salary space.

Thus, the interest of the Californian organization grew. Even more so when the player can be seen next to the manager lakers In the previous commitment.

Thus, Los Angeles Lakers They will add up to a player averaging 13.6 points per game, 33.1% on triples over a nearly 10-year career. nbaAs soon as he gets taken off the exempt list, according to the source.