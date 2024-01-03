Health and civic centers of Zabalagan unite for the well-being of the neighborhood

Solutions to many health problems have been found, although it is paradoxical, Outside the health system itself. to carry something correct feeding guidelines, sharing a walk or guided physical activity company of other people… in short, in the networks that are being woven in the neighborhood due to the participation of its various agents, among which the town centre Has capital importance.

“Many of the problems we see are of a social-health type and there is an answer in community spaces make relevant Maxi Gutierrez, Family physician and head of Zabalgana Health Centre. Of course, professionals like Gutierrez can play a role in mobilizing this patient profile. is usually the key.

This was the starting point of a pioneering initiative that emerged from the collaboration between the primary care unit in Gastiz and the neighborhood civic center, about a year ago. They united to provide the best welfare possible To their neighbours. A common goal.

“We like advise the town centre”, Estíbaliz Gómez, a family physician in Zabalagan and responsible for the activities of the health center, asked Garbine Mendizabal, Citizen Center Coordinator.

It was the month of July 2022 and after that phone call, it did not take long for the management teams of both resources to get in touch. Let’s do it.

Although they were born in 2014 and 2017 respectively and have always been conscious of community work, even serving as communication vessels, the Health Center and the Civic Center discovered before forming this alliance that Most of the patients he treated referred health resources to the municipal corporation. “He didn’t dare to go” According to Mendizabal, for different reasons.

He they needed support,Very personalized listening is very difficult to provide from the ,citizen center information desk. This led to the formation of A wellness point In the meeting room of Municipal Corporation Resources.

On the other hand, it was decided to develop someRecipes of paper, Very similar to those previously provided in the Osakidetza network, where health center staff – both medical, nursing and even administrative – Can tell the patient the most appropriate activity Whatever your needs: meeting, cultural, physical, dining or emotional well-being, among the hundreds of facilities offered at the Civic Center.

“This is a way for them to take something physical from here Generates more commitment. We take advantage of the fact that they pay attention to us,” Gutierrez re-emphasizes.

No sooner said than done. The program was definitely launched in May 2023 and till date, 40 people have participated in the Zabalgana Civic Centre, recipe On hand, be greeted by their staff at the Wellness Point, open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The person in charge of doing this since last September asier bragado, Responsible for the center’s meeting room.

“Welcome, listen and guide”

“The answer here is welcome, listening and guidance. Because besides the main problem they come with, “They have more needs,” This young man points.

Of those who have benefited from the program to date, 50 to 60% have been adult women, aged between 40 and 60, who They live alone and lack social support networks. “These are people who need good nutrition, Exercise and meet more people, socialize.” Completed, from Zabalgana Health Center, Gomez.

On many occasions they are not even aware of the existence of the Civic Centre, or what is done within its walls. “There are patients with diabetes or high blood pressure who need this guidance, Because they want to exercise but they don’t know how to start”, Meanwhile, point out Neria Salazar, Nurse in the health center and also responsible for its community activities.

a fluid contact

After that first contact, a welcome where closeness and affection are always present, Bragado guides those who approach wellness point About the activities that best suit your needs, their schedules and days of completion. will come from there second trip Where, in a more leisurely manner, participants decide to undertake one or another activity. Everyone is invited later too To share your experience.

The Citizens Center has launched various specific initiatives derived from the needs found in the programme. short course, all around five sessions, Which also serves as a hook for those who come to the resource with their recipes. among others, a Emotional management, one for food and one for Nordic walking.