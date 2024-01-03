Hungary’s president resigns after child abuse pardon scandal

Following the pressure and scandal that has engulfed Hungary’s president, Katalin Novak has decided to step down after the president offered clemency to a prisoner involved in child abuse.

Hungary’s President has resigned from the post after the hatred she received After granting pardon by the President To a prisoner accused of child abuse.

Katalin Novak has announced this on the national news channel ‘Hungarian M1’ Resigned from his post as President of the country,

This announcement is a direct result of the presidential pardon that Novak granted to a man sentenced for Covering up many pedophile incidents In a school in Hungary and for which thousands of citizens demonstrated yesterday.

Hungary’s now former president cut short a trip to the Middle East to answer for her role in that presidential pardon.

Novak admitted this in his statement Hungarians should hope that their president does not make mistakes and that he announces his resignation As President of the Republic.

In that announcement the President thanked his family And to all those who have helped him in his work: “Politics is a harsh and sometimes cruel world.” And it ended with the message God bless Hungary.

Viktor Orbán said this week he would propose a review of the law Keep out those accused of child abuse,