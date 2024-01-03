Bill Gates Resumes What You Should Invest Today technology

One of the secrets in the field of investing is to know what types of businesses the world’s richest philanthropists bet on. is one of them Bill GatesWindows co-founder, Joe gates notes, his personal blog, reflects personal experiences, tells, shows some news and makes recommendations regarding business and investing. On this occasion, he paid special attention to today’s most profitable businesses: energy, manufacturing, transportation, agriculture and construction.

Look: Nokia and Oppo reach an agreement to end their dispute over 5G patents

Bill Gates He is recognized as one of the most outstanding businessmen of the moment and at his 68 years he knew how to invest his money very well, in addition to running one of the most successful companies in history. Microsoft,

Bill Gates in 2023. , simon wolfhart

According to the Forbes list, it is estimated that Bill Gates earns between US$7.6 million to US$11 million per day. His wealth increased to US$117 millionToday he is establishing himself as one of the richest men in the world.

It is known that his huge wealth was acquired thanks to the profits made by the American multinational Microsoft, but its co-founder also had strategic stakes in various sectors such as technology, energy and health. Bill Gates also made real estate investments such as Xanadu 2.0 and Rancho Paseana and created his own investment company called Cascadia Investments.

WATCH: New challenge for Sam Altman: From the ChatGPT revolution to building his own chips

In his personal blog, he expressed his views on topics like Generative Artificial Intelligence, Climate Change, Trade and Investment. But on this occasion he made a post titled “Invest in innovations that save and improve the most lives.”Based on a speech he gave at the COP Global Climate Action Summit, which aims to improve human well-being.

He pays particular attention to five sectors that lead emissions of pollutants worldwide: energy, manufacturing, transportation, agriculture, and construction. In his speech he addresses the imperative need to pay attention to human beings Climate change and the areas mentioned are important to them Environmental effectalso represent great opportunity Investment,

The most profitable investment according to Bill Gates

The first thing the philanthropist mentioned is clean energy, It has allocated more than two billion dollars since the Paris Conference on Climate Change and plans to double this amount in the future. “If you have the ability to finance a future with clean energy, I encourage you to do so,” he said.

WATCH: WhatsApp Business rolls out verification badges for company channels

others are Electric vehicles and power plants. ,The transport sector is continuously progressing. “Earlier this year, a sports car traveled 600 miles on a single charge using a new type of battery,” he explained, though he also highlighted the importance of technologies that process metals. “In the sector productive We are on the right track to make steel electricity instead of coal“He continued.

The investments that Bill Gates recommends will also help human welfare. , gates notes

Another point worth mentioning Agriculture And there is an emphasis on long-term local forecasts to make the food sector “more sustainable and efficient”. Finally, he mentioned that in view of the imminent growth of world population it is necessary to make eco friendly buildings Responsible.

Bill Gates assured that innovation allows us to take humanity towards zero emissions while increasing the impact of efforts. Regarding this type of investment, he assured that “it will allow us to continue the remarkable progress achieved during the last century.” improve human welfare Whole world”.

GDA/La Nación/Argentina