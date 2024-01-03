The best exercises to eliminate double chin quickly and easily

Double chin is usually one of the main concerns when it comes to maintaining a healthy face and jaw. Although many people usually resort to cosmetic operations, with this method it is possible to correct and train the area ‘Meow’, This facial toning technique has become popular on social networks, and promises to tone the facial muscles.

meow-meow It is based on improving tongue and jaw posture, strengthening facial muscles and toning the double chin. This method was created Dr. John Mew, which gave rise to his name. This British orthodontist introduced this method to improve oral and facial health.

Meowing techniques include Place the tongue on the upper part of the palate and maintain correct facial posture. First you need to place your tongue on the roof of your mouth, behind your upper teeth. next, Adopt an upright position to properly align the spine and promote toning effects in the area.

Breathing is necessary for meowing, Practice deep breathing while keeping your tongue in this position. Like any other muscle, training is essential, practice it regularly to get the best results.