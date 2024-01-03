Qatar beat Jordan on three penalties and are two-time Asian Cup champions: even by magic!

2024-02-10
Queue Revalidated the title this Saturday by defeating three penalties Jordan (1-3) The final of the Asian Cup which was played at the Lusail Stadium, the venue where the Argentine team was crowned world champions in 2022.
The Qatari team completed the two-time championship in front of its people (85 thousand spectators) with three goals scored by its magician forward. Akram AfifWho did not waste any shot in 12 overs (22, 73 and 95).
JordanHis side, responded with a goal in the 67th minute Yazam Who tied the scoreboard. However, he suffered two more penalties which buried him.
Akram Afif It also went viral on social networks and led to celebrations rarely seen in stadiums. The attacker scored his first penalty with a powerful shot from the right side and then celebrated with a magical move.
However, the Jordanians, who surprised the favorites by knocking them out in the semi-finals South KoreaManaged to equalize with a brilliant goal in the 67th minute yazan al aimat,
A few minutes later, a foul in the Jordanian area was reviewed by VAR and a second penalty was awarded to the Qataris.
A very safe distance of eleven meters Akram Afif He did not forgive and gave his team the lead in the 72nd minute.
Already in extra time (90+5), AfifThe man who was named the best player of the tournament sealed the victory by scoring the third goal from the spot.
The title will remove the bitter taste from Qatar’s mouth of being eliminated in the first stage of the 2022 World Cup, which it also hosted.
