Kendall Jenner confirms the star trends of the moment at the 2024 Oscars after-party

Although difficult to wear, this trend is especially effective when mastered. Many celebrities have performed it in previous seasons. This is certainly why it manages to stand the test of time both on the catwalk and at the most prestigious events. Kendall Jenner This was further confirmed upon his arrival amidst the glare of photographers. The American model mesmerized the audience: she appeared in a black eye-catching dress maison margiela artisanal Who opened the house’s Spring-Summer 2024 fashion show. A dramatic and whimsical silhouette made of lace and tulle underneath Kendall Jenner A nude satin corset slipped on.

Kendall Jenner at the 2024 Oscars After Party Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images Margiela Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2024 Show

Kendall Jenner confirms the next star jewelry trend

As accessories, Kendall Jenner A pair of matching pumps and a pair of diamond-set earrings were the highlights of her outfit. The top thus confirmed another major trend: disco earrings. Ubiquitous during Paris Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2024-2025, they managed to convince style experts. isabel funny, Schiaparelli Or Givenchy…so many houses pricked their models’ lobes with these nuggets, in exactly this style party girl, A helpful tool adopted in preview by Top. Could this be a sign that this will be one of the major trends of the coming season? It’s a safe bet.

Isabel Marant Fall-Winter 2024-2025 show Schiaparelli Fall-Winter 2024-2025 Fashion Show

