Gaza attacks, hostage situation and more

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Caesarea, Ra’anana and Herzliya this Saturday, demanding the release of hostages held in Gaza and the dismissal of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Demonstrations held on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv also called for immediate general elections. A video from the rally showed police officers trying to push back protesters at the Begin Gate, one of the entrances to the city’s Kirya military barracks.

One banner read, “No one is leaving! We will march to Jerusalem and stay there until the government is dissolved.”

At another rally in Tel Aviv’s Hostage Square, survivors of Hamas captivity urged Israeli authorities to immediately bring home all hostages still held in Gaza.

Freed hostage Aviva Siegel, whose husband Keith Siegel lives in Gaza, called on Israeli authorities to “take responsibility” and do more to free her spouse and other hostages held by Hamas and other fighting groups in Gaza. called upon.

Seagal said during his speech at the rally, “I ask you – the Chief of Staff, the Prime Minister, the Secretary of Defense – I’m dying here; do you understand? We’re dying here.”

Many supporters of the hostage rally continued to march through the streets of Tel Aviv this Saturday night.

The Forum of Relatives of Hostages and Missing Persons said in a statement this Saturday that the rally will move from in front of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, to Jerusalem next week.