What’s open and closed in the US this Easter Sunday?

(CNN) — The Easter Bunny arrives on Sunday, and that means some businesses will be closed and you may not be able to get things done at the last minute.

During Easter Sunday, Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his crucifixion. It also marks the end of Lent, a 40-day period of penance. Good Friday marks the day Jesus died on the cross, and is celebrated on the Friday before Easter.

This year Easter Sunday is on March 31.

Although Easter is not a federal holiday, it is very popular among Americans: Consumer spending this Easter is expected to reach $22.4 billion, according to the trade association National Retail Federation.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Easter Sunday 2024.

retail

Target, Macy’s and Best Buy stores will be closed Sunday. Costco and Sam’s Club stores will also be closed.

The company said most of its Kroger stores and grocery stores will remain open on Easter. However, shoppers should check with their local supermarket before visiting stores on Sunday.

Walmart will also be open.

TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra and HomeSense stores will be closed.

financial Services

Most banks remain closed on Sunday. Markets are also closed on weekends and there will be no trading on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, but trading will be as usual on Monday.

Postal services

Because today is Sunday, the United States Postal Service will not deliver mail.

There will be no UPS pickup or delivery service, and UPS Store locations may be closed, but Express Critical will remain available.

Most FedEx services will also not be available, although FedEx Office will be open with modified hours and Custom Critical will be available.