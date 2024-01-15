Fernando Tatis Jr. rescues San Diego with defensive gem

After making a mistake, Fernando Tatis Jr., Completed excellent fielding to avoid further complications San Diego Padres in the fifth inning against san francisco giants,

During Saturday, March 30, the San Diego Padres once again welcomed the San Francisco Giants “Petco Park”, After sharing honors in previous challenges, both teams faced the third duel of the special series.

Fernando Tatis Jr., who stole the cameras last game by hitting two home runs, was once again the hero, but this time with his glove.

As usual, the Dominicans started the match in second position in the attacking lineup. Additionally, he was deployed as a right field defender. Precisely, the position he transitioned into after his organization went through a short period of time.

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s spectacular catch against the San Francisco Giants

In the top of the fifth inning, Fernando Tatis Jr. got a fielding save that avoided further complications in that chapter. With one out on the board, tom murphy He negotiated his way out of San Diego’s starting pitcher; dialing off, Later, Nick Ahmed It came into vogue due to an error by Tatis Jr. himself.

With the men in second and third place, it was the Koreans’ turn to take the offensive. Jung Hoo Lee, The batter hit an 87.6 mph slider that he sent 308 feet to right field. Fernando Tatis Jr. went there and in the last minute he raised his glove to catch the ball.

Despite his spectacular catches, Caribbean could not prevent San Francisco’s third score of the game. This was largely due to his previous mistake. Still, it is worth celebrating his ability to move forward to achieve complex fielding. After that play, the Dominicans stole an extra-base hit from the Asians.

