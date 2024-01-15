How many eggs can you eat in a week? Even experts don’t agree

eggs are one of Eat more delicious and rich Nutrients, However, there has always been debate about How much should be consumed per week, What is cholesterol, what are calories, what is heart… these are some of the reasons due to which one is warned not to consume it in excess.

But when we try to figure it out, even experts can’t agree What is the maximum amount of eggs we can eat per week? No problem. Let’s see if we can clear up a bit of the doubt and reach a conclusion among the studies and information currently available.

features of egg

White and brown eggs/Photo: Pixabay

No one disputes that eggs should be part of one’s balanced and healthy diet, contain large amounts of Protein, Monounsaturated Fatty Acids, Minerals Such as phosphorus, iodine and selenium, vitamins of group A, B and D, and Antioxidant, In addition, other compounds like lutein and zeaxanthin give it Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant propertiesWhich helps prevent cataracts and macular degeneration, thus promoting eye health.

Moreover, they are an economical option for all households and have satiating properties, which is why they are generally a handy resource in the kitchen for meals. We can’t forget the amount of Recipes who use them. beyond Tortillas and scrambled eggs, essential Shattered Like croquettes, in publicIn Sauce and in countless desserts, from custard to sponge cake. And it all adds up when calculating how many eggs do we eat per day Or a week.

Eggs and Cholesterol

Boiled Eggs/Photo: Pixabay

Recommended weekly amount of eggs There have been ups and downs over time. Decades ago it was said that one should not eat more than two or three eggs a week. The reason given for this was its content cholesterolwhich can cause problems like heart disease,

However, medical research has shown that, in fact, the cholesterol in the food we eat does not have much of an effect on cholesterol levels. bad cholesterol In the blood, but what contributes most to its increase is saturated fat. the study Association of egg consumption with heart disease in a cohort study of 0.5 million Chinese adults published in magazine Heart tells how Phospholipids present in eggs are capable of increasing good cholesterol Or prevents HDL and arteriosclerosis.

It is also important to dispel some false myths about eggs, such as the one that says it is better to consume only egg whites or that the protein quality of raw eggs is better than that of cooked eggs. As the study shows, two common mistakes are heard in the field of sports. The role of eggs in the diet of athletes and physically active peoplepublished in magazine hospital nutrition,

Number of eggs per week

Man eating breakfast and reading/Photo: Unsplash

Thus, at present, experts do not give closed answers when asked What is the minimum quantity of eggs we can eat per week?, because in this matter the state of our health and the type of life we ​​live have a lot to do with it. But they specify a maximum amount based on studies in recent years.

Heart Foundation New Zealand determined that Maximum number of eggs per week what can we eat half a dozenAs long as they are contained within a balanced diet In which there is no dearth of vegetables, olive oil, fish, legumes and nuts.

Spanish Heart Foundation manifests itself along the same lines, and recommends a Maximum five eggs a week, However, if you suffer from high blood cholesterol levels, they suggest that it is advisable to reduce the amount between two or three weeks.

egg allergy

Eggs in a bowl/Photo: Remove spatter

Despite the above mentioned amounts of five or six eggs per week, we must be aware that these generalizations are always focused on the adult population without any health problems. Thus, in a state of distress diabetes, cholesterol or heart disease, It is best that the family doctor or specialist treating us is the person who gives us complete information about how many eggs we can eat per week. So in those or similar cases, it would be better to consult it.

For their part, allergy to egg protein Yes, they should completely remove it from their diet. symptoms These allergies can be mild but eventually anaphylactic shockso you should be as careful as possible. common symptoms Egg allergy results itching in mouth and palate, respiratory distressskin rash, nauseavomiting, diarrhea and asthma attack,