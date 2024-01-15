Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez… with the stars, lingerie is revealed

Gone are the days when women would patiently wait for Valentine’s Day to gift themselves or their partner the desired jewellery, chic, glamorous or super sexy.

In 2024, the message is clear: Underwear has never been so free, open to all locker rooms, even to single people, all possible 365 days a year, 7 days a week and above all 24 hours a day! The game has been there. From consecration of athleticWearing a bra in the city no longer shocks anyone. You just have to open one eye to the street to see the new life of lingerie, revealing its most beautiful decorations in the light of day.

Jack tuxedo jacket and Livvy top.

© Dr



Encouraged by celebrities and style icons such as Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber or Selena Gomez, “No Bra” (without bra), “No Pants” (without pants) and more recently “No Shirt” (without T-shirt ), girls who show more of their bodies, their skin and flaunt their underwear without complicating it, are determined to give new visibility to these small pieces of clothing with infinite potential. â€‰The lingerie industry has always participated in the development and revolution of women, accompanying them in all moments of their lives, says Lisa Chavi, founder of lingerie brand Livi. And things have really accelerated in recent years.

Jennifer Lopez, inspiration for Intimissimi

© Dr



Bras now not only serve to support the breasts (#MeToo and imprisonment have nothing to do with this), but also to decorate and frame the body. Women now have the option of not wearing them (sometimes preferring an open chest under a T-shirt). If they continue, it is because they get something out of it, find comfort, increase self-confidence or they consider it an act of resistance to defy society’s dictates. And there are people who wear it and choose to wear it like a piece of jewellery, an accessory that we find beautiful.” In short, the joy of underwear is gone.

Mango Lace Triangle Bra.

© Dr



i have to say this Underwear is the perfect accessory to freshen up an outfit that’s a little more conservative or classic, Let’s take the example of pantsuit. By putting a beautiful bra under her blazer, deliberately forgetting to wear a blouse over it, the “Tailoring” star shows off a very fashionable new look. And above all, an attitude somewhere between sensuality and empowerment, like a pair of stiletto heels or a deep red line on the lips.

The “no pants” trend for Kendall Jenner at Bottega Veneta in Los Angeles in 2022.

© Dr



Same observation with a long dark dress, subtly transparent or slightly openwork, through which we can make some inferences below. But be careful not to fall into the old remake of the 1980s, i.e. the cotton bralette and wool jogging pant combination.

Showing off in a bare bra or corset requires a very sophisticated style, Here, we’re talking really fine lingerie, delicate materials (levers lace, silk satin) and textile details (a border in shiny lurex thread, a bead sewn between both breasts, a set of delicate straps in the back) . What a great way to remind you that in fashion, pants are always the go-to look. clemens pouget