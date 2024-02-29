Paul Pogba banned for four years for doping

Nod for French midfielder juventus, paul pogba, who tested positive for testosterone after the Udinese–Juve match on 20 August. The anti-doping prosecutor’s office imposed a four-year disqualification on him as punishment for his positive test for testosterone in the duel between Juventus and Udinese in Serie A on 20 August.

The 31-year-old French midfielder, who did not play a single minute in that match, nor since that duel in Friuli and who played only two games (52′) this season, since the news became known that he was temporarily suspended Was done. Pogba He requested a counter-analysis in September, which confirmed his positive result in October and since then, he has been waiting to be handed down the punishment that could have ended his career.

What will Pogba do after doping sanction?

Their next step will be to appeal to CAS or the National Anti-Doping Court of Appeal (CNA) in Lausanne. However, this blow is tremendous for a footballer whose defensive line was based on the concept of “non-intention” to violate anti-doping rules and “ignorance” of the prohibited characteristics of the product taken (dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA)). However, the Anti-Doping Prosecutor’s Office did not view it that way and imposed a harsher sanction.

The footballer, world champion in 2018 with his country’s national team, remains temporarily suspended while NADO investigates the facts.

World champion with France at Russia 2018, Pogba was one of the greatest talents of the last decade. Real Madrid tested for his signature on several occasions. However, his move back and forth between Manchester United and Juventus (the Red Devils paid 105 million euros for him in 2016, making him the most expensive transfer in history) has resulted in a midfielder who has had much quality and impressive consistency in his career. . Physical constitution, but always with irregularities.

Disclosure of use by Pogba30, the most abundant steroid hormone in the human body, a classic contaminant in dozens of anti-aging and body-building products, giving rise to a complaint over a contaminated supplement.

From the day of the retest, the National Anti-Doping Court ordered his suspension, and found him guilty of violations of Codes 2.1 and 2.1 of the Rules of Sport, which sanction the use and even attempted consumption of prohibited substances.