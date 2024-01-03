Kevin Durant on Steph Curry: “He’s the best in history”

There will always be an eternal debate in NBA basketball about who is the best player of all time, His name always comes up in conversation Michael Jordan, LeBron James or even Stephen Curry himself.

“(Curry) is the best in history at his position and one of the five greatest of all time.”Kevin Durant said.

Without a doubt, at the forefront phoenix sun, Kevin Durant remains one of the league’s greatest exponents Today, so his words always create echoes in the NBA environment.

related news

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry formed a formidable tandem between 2016 and 2019, leading the Golden State Warriors to two championship rings and three NBA Finals. Same number of campaigns. Durant experienced very closely the playing conditions that created his ‘chef’ curry One of the historical references and also his role as a three-point shooter.

Durant took time to praise his former teammate Steph Curry’s situations after the Warriors leader decided to go with the triple. His team’s 113-112 victory over the Suns in the final seconds, Whenever Curry managed to make an incredible basket the television cameras focused on their reactions of disbelief.,