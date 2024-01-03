Photos Léa Seydoux Charms in velvet, Zendaya reveals her abs at the premiere of Dune 2 in Paris

Obsessed with singing, Douse Coups de Midi and Joule’s discography, he dreams of attending Fort Boyard despite his fear of snakes and Father Fours. His secret ambition? Find out what lies behind the mysterious curtain of the Bataille et Fontaine to sing in quartet. The truth is at the end of the corridor…
Léa Seydoux attends the preview of “Dune 2” at the Grand Rex in Paris on February 12, 2024. And for good reason, the actress is starring in Denis Villeneuve’s new film alongside Zendaya.
The audience has been waiting for the continuation of the adventures of Paul Atreides for a long time. On February 28, 2024, the public will discover the second part of the science fiction triptych duneby Denis Villeneuve, a long futuristic epic based on the novel of the same name written by Frank Herbert, first published in 1965 – the first film was released in September 2021. In this 2h46 feature film, the protagonist, played by Timothée Chalamet, unites with Chaney and Freeman to lead a rebellion against those who destroyed his family.
a few days before the official release of dune 2, a preview was held at the famous Grand Rex Theater in Paris, which has the largest screen in France and the largest cinema in Europe. Denis Villeneuve met the French public as well as the film team, which included his two headliners, Kylie Jenner’s partner, Timothée Chalamet, and the stunning Zendaya in Louis Vuitton, but also Austin Butler, Josh Brolin, Souhila Yacoub, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard and Frenchwoman Leia were also included. Seydoux wore a beautiful velvet dress from Louis Vuitton. The director’s wife Tanya Lapointe was also present to support her husband.
First a break for Denis Villeneuve dune 3
The first two parts of the saga are separated by three years. dune, Denis Villeneuve confirms he will release a third film based on the book Messiah of Doon… But not right now. The filmmaker had told this during a press conference held in South Korea in December 2023.the film has been writtenhe announced. The scenario is almost over but still not completely over. This will take some time. Making this third film is a dream for me. But maybe I’ll take a detour first, just to get away from it all. For the sake of my sanity, I’ll probably work on something else in the meantime. But my dream is really to return one last time to this planet I love.,
