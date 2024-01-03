Photos Léa Seydoux Charms in velvet, Zendaya reveals her abs at the premiere of Dune 2 in Paris

The audience has been waiting for the continuation of the adventures of Paul Atreides for a long time. On February 28, 2024, the public will discover the second part of the science fiction triptych duneby Denis Villeneuve, a long futuristic epic based on the novel of the same name written by Frank Herbert, first published in 1965 – the first film was released in September 2021. In this 2h46 feature film, the protagonist, played by Timothée Chalamet, unites with Chaney and Freeman to lead a rebellion against those who destroyed his family.

a few days before the official release of dune 2, a preview was held at the famous Grand Rex Theater in Paris, which has the largest screen in France and the largest cinema in Europe. Denis Villeneuve met the French public as well as the film team, which included his two headliners, Kylie Jenner’s partner, Timothée Chalamet, and the stunning Zendaya in Louis Vuitton, but also Austin Butler, Josh Brolin, Souhila Yacoub, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard and Frenchwoman Leia were also included. Seydoux wore a beautiful velvet dress from Louis Vuitton. The director’s wife Tanya Lapointe was also present to support her husband.