Study Medicine at Loyola University: Study Plan

Loyola University of Seville has published Courses for your medical degreewhich will begin to be taught in Academic year 2024-25, As mentioned in state official newspaper (BOE), the degree will be based on five blocks of subjects including an external internship, and will consist of 360 ECTS credits.

The University Council has recently approved this Loyola University Medicine course council of ministers The official announcement was made at its meeting on 27 December.

The degree will be structured around five sections of subjects. subjects corresponding to basic formation will provide 102 credits, and Mandatory189. In addition, medical students will be able to obtain nine ECTS optional and with 54 others external internship, He final degree project Represents six credits. In total, 360, which is the minimum required in the rest of Spain for these studies (the vast majority of courses have 240).

According to the BOE, the Medicine degree at Loyola University of Andalusia consists of six modules. The first refers to Morphology, structure and functions of the human body, which covers, among other topics, the fundamentals of biological science. it will be taught later Introduction to social therapy, communication skills and researchWhich includes public health, psychosocial aspects and biomedicine.

The third module of these is linked to human clinical trainingAnd fourth, to Diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, In addition, there will be a block of electives on advances in medicine and extension in the humanities.

About external internshipA rotation in medical, surgical or family medicine, emergency and emergency specialties is offered.

Loyola Medicine degree commencement

Dust was gathering dust over the introduction of a medicine degree at Loyola University. The Andalusian government had advocated launching the courses last November, but was met with opposition Scientific and University Quality Agency of Andalusia (AQA) prevented this possibility. Thus, students will start their training in the academic year 2024-25.

In July 2023, the Council of Universities banned the implementation of Nursing and Medicine degrees at the Society of Jesus Centre. Negative evaluation of Accua, thereby raising doubts over the provision of infrastructure and equipment required for this training. The Rectorate requested a review which was resolved last September and was in her favor, which allowed her, first of all, to pursue her nursing studies; And later medicine.

The Andalusian Government appeals for the need to accelerate as much as possible to try to reduce this level shortage of doctors This area has been suffering for many years. a deficit that it also hopes to reduce with the new Public Faculty of Medicine of Almeria and Jaén,