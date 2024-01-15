Khloe Kardashian has to deal with her feelings for Tristan Thompson!

Khloe Kardashian recently revealed how she deals with her feelings for her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson!

A few years ago, Khloe Kardashian lived a real heartache Because of Tristan Thompson. From now on, the young woman will have to control her feelings towards her former partner who caused her so much pain.

Khloe Kardashian opens up about her relationship with Tristan Thompson

In The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian showed that she has maintained a good understanding with the father of her children. And this, despite the terrible things he may have done to her in the past.

As a reminder, Tristan Thompson cheated on the young woman just hours before the birth of their first daughter, True. he has Kissed Jordan Woods tooKylie Jenner’s best friend.

While Khloe Kardashian was preparing to give him another chance, the athlete had an affair with another woman. But this time she became pregnant.

And this, while reality TV candidate and Tristan Thompson used a surrogate mother. The player’s mistress had given birth to Tatum’s son, Theo, shortly before his birth.

Khloe Kardashian had to take responsibility for maintaining balance in her life. In an interview with Tmrw magazine, she talked about her relationship with the father of her children.

The girl revealed: “Between me and Tristan, would it really be easier to just never talk to him again and just talk to him or something?” Absolutely. It’s a good thing It’s hard to be kind » ,

“It’s very hard when you’re really angry at someone, in front of your kids, to sit in front of them and be like ‘Hi!’ It’s really hard to say. Trust me, I don’t feel like this every day.” ,

“I had to learn to control my emotions.”

Khloe Kardashian also revealed: “I had to learn to control my emotions. It has happened many times that my emotions took over me And I was impulsive » ,

Before calling back: “And I tweeted something or posted something and I regret it. But in my opinion, I will never regret being a good person. Do I have days when I want to be a little insect? Absolutely ! , ,

The girl nevertheless clarified: “But I do this work alone.” , Khloe Kardashian is often complimented by her fans for her incredible mental strength.

For his part, Tristan Thompson publicly apologized to the reality TV candidate. He said in a press release: “I sincerely apologize to anyone I have offended or disappointed during this entire incident. In both public and private » ,

And to add to Khloe Kardashian: “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve heartbreak and the insult I did, You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years.” ,

“My actions certainly do not match how I understand you. I have the greatest respect and love for you. It doesn’t matter what you think. Once again, I am incredibly sorry” ,

