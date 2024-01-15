‘Turk’ Mohamed on Messi at the 2016 Copa America: “He looked like a child after the final”

After much searching, frustration and bitter nights, Leo Messi managed to skyrocket with Argentina in 2021 and it culminated with the 2022 World Cup, However, Tane’s pilgrimage with the Albiceleste to success was similar to Moses’ exodus from the desertWith an uphill battle against the press and the Argentine people themselves, culminating in his momentous comeback after the 2016 Copa América, Centenary. Antonio MohammedA television commentator at the time, He commented about his encounter with Messi in an interview after the final against Juan Antonio Pizzi’s Chile.,

“I want to clarify that I did not know that five seconds ago I had resigned from the national team“I had no idea,” ‘Turk’ began by declaring. hail, “I heard him crying and Messi said to me: ‘It’s not for me, it’s not for me’, I don’t remember what I said to him, what exactly I answered him,” the former Celta or Pumas coach recalled.

At the time, Messi was far from establishing himself as Argentina’s living legend, The former FC Barcelona player lived an idyllic life in Barcelona, ​​but a real nightmare in his native country. While in Europe he conquered everything, In South America he touched Olympus with his fingers three times in a row. Runner-up at the World Cup in Brazil in 2014 after a last-minute goal by Mario Gotze, in the 2015 Copa America against Chile in the Andean country itself, and the last, most painful, against this red Exactly one year later, again in the Copa América Centenario.

A bad last drink in a continental championship led to the resignation of ten players from Argentina at the age of just 28., The criticism in his home country was so intense that it sank him, also leading to the departure of ‘Tata’ Martino, his current coach at Inter Miami. Messi would taste failure again with the Albiceleste in Russia 2018 and the 2019 Copa America. In the new decade, its status changed radically, first with the 2021 Copa América and later with the 2022 Qatar World Cup.,

