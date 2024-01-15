Instagram is working on a feature that will improve interactions with Reels

The arrival of the Blend feature will allow users to share a private feed to discover new content. (Reuters)

Instagram continues its commitment to improving the user experience on Reels. Recently, the development of a new feature was announced that promises to change the way we discover and share content in this video format.

The new tool is called Blend, a feature that is designed to introduce A personalized recommendation experience, Users are more likely to find content that really interests them and suits their tastes.

According to TechCrunch report, this function is emerging as a unique tool Will allow two users to enjoy a private feed of recommended reels tailored to both of their interests, The feature, which is still in the internal testing phase, was discovered by reverse engineer Alejandro Paluzzi, who is known for revealing features of the social media platform before its official launch.

Essentially, the feature will leverage the history of interactions between users and their shared interests to create a personalized Reels feed. According to the given information, Blend will analyze reels shared between users, as well as their personal preferences, to create recommendations tailored to their specific tastes.

This means that if two users share a love of comedy, music or sports, the option will be in charge of selection. And present reels related to these topics on priority.

One of the most interesting features of Blend is its ability to dynamically adapt as users interact with the content. Although not yet officially confirmed, it is being speculated that the feature may receive regular updates with new recommendations or may be constantly adjusted based on user’s changing preferences.

This flexibility will ensure that the Blend feed remains fresh and relevant at all times, providing a consistent search experience.

Additionally, the tool promises to be a collaboration tool, allowing users to invite friends to participate in their personalized feed. This will encourage social interaction and co-creation of content between users with shared interests. Similar to Spotify, where users can combine their playlists into one feature, Instagram wants to increase the connection between its users through shared content.

The introduction of this feature will help in improving the user experience. Firstly, this option can make it easier to discover relevant and entertaining content, eliminating the need to actively search for new reels. By offering personalized recommendationsBlend can help users find the content they are interested in more quickly and efficiently, enriching their experience on the platform.

Similarly, Blend can strengthen social connections between users by allowing them to share and enjoy content with their friends. The ability to create a collaborative feed based on shared interests will foster conversation and engagement within the Instagram community, strengthening its position as a leading social platform.

At the end, The arrival of this tool represents a smart strategy on Instagram’s part to differentiate itself from its main competitor, TikTok.K. Although both platforms offer short video content, Blend offers a new dimension of personalization and collaboration not yet seen on TikTok. This could attract users looking for a more personalized and socially connected experience.

At the moment the launch of this feature has not been announced by Meta or Instagram, so it is still in the development phase and it is not clear when it can be officially included on the platform. apart fromWe still need to know more details about how it will work and what additional options it will have.