Animal welfare experts warn of gaps in EU rules causing shortage of vets





All establishments relating to selection and breeding, nutrition, health and hygiene must receive the advice and assistance of a clearly designated veterinary professional.

The European Commission has put forward a landmark regulation proposal to address the welfare and traceability of dogs and cats within the EU. However, the absence of specific provisions on intervention by veterinary professionals in the text of the regulation has raised concerns among industry experts.

Intercides, an organization specializing in animal welfare, has highlighted the urgent need for all establishments included in the scope of application of the regulation to have the advice and assistance of a veterinarian specifically designated for this purpose. This call responds to the important function that veterinarians play in defining and supervising programs related to the selection and breeding of animals, nutrition, health and hygiene.

“Without prejudice to the fact that the ultimate responsibility for animals falls on the operators or owners of shelters included within the scope of application of the Regulation, it is necessary and essential that, essentially, all these establishments have the advice and assistance of a The veterinarian is clearly designated for this,” explains Intercides. This professional will be the one who will define and supervise the programs of animal selection and breeding, nutrition, sanitation-hygiene, etc., which the entity will implement for each of these establishments. Also proposes to keep in existence.

The proposed regulation, which includes measures to tackle abusive breeding, illegal trade and conditions adverse to animal welfare, has been received with initial optimism. However, it notes that the current text of the Regulation offers considerable scope for improvement to ensure effective compliance with its objectives.

In addition to the important role of veterinarians in the implementation of the regulations, Intercides has submitted proposals to modify the scope of application of the regulation, as well as the obligations required for animal breeding and sales operators and those responsible for shelters. These amendments seek to address a wide range of issues that must be addressed to ensure the welfare and traceability of animals in the EU.

New welfare rules in the EU

In this sense, the European Commission published at the end of March a staff working document on the dog and cat proposal. The document provides an overview of the breeding, breeding and commercial trade of cats and dogs in the EU as well as their current traceability. With 44% of EU citizens owning pets, the dog and cat trade is a growing economic activity, worth approximately €1.3 billion per year and directly employing around 300,000 people.

The document is based on extensive consultation with stakeholders, Member State authorities, operators and NGOs. The information and data collected supported the Commission’s proposal, which is currently being discussed by co-legislators. The new rules will, for the first time, set uniform EU welfare standards for the breeding, housing and management of dogs and cats in breeding establishments and pet shops, as well as shelters.

The new rules will also improve dog and cat identification and registration systems, which will help combat illegal trade. The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) also provided scientific and technical assistance for aspects related to the welfare of dogs and cats.

