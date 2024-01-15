Khloe Kardashian thinks she doesn’t deserve any awards… Millie Bobby Brown gets an adorable message from her fiance…

20 February 2024

Evelyn Deliat explains why she wears a splint

Faced with the many worried messages received by Evelyn Deliat, France’s favorite meteorologist wanted to reassure her. In fact, she has been announcing rain or shine with a splint on her left wrist for several days!

According to the TF1 presenter, “It’s nothing at all”. Proof of this is that she “works out” and is “in good shape,” as she explained. tele-vacation, To best fix this “small problem”, Eveline Deliat would simply have to “get a splint” because she is “active” and therefore “cannot remain still”.

We are convinced!

Jake Bongiovi shares a heartfelt statement on Millie Bobby Brown’s 20th birthday

While they’re preparing for their next wedding, Jake Bongiovi definitely didn’t forget to wish a happy birthday to his bride Millie Bobby Brown, who celebrated her 20th birthday yesterday. And Jon Bon Jovi’s son proved what a great romantic he was!

“Happy birthday to my beautiful fiancee. I love you very much. This coming year is going to be a big one,” she captioned an adorable photo of them hugging.

And the white heart added to the last sentence of their publication makes Internet users think that the couple, who have not revealed their wedding date, will put a ring on their finger within a few months…