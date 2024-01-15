This is the model of the Russian spy plane which was shot down by Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities announced this Friday the downing in the Sea of ​​Azov of a Russian Air Force Beriev A-50 model early warning and control aircraft, an aircraft used by Moscow to detect air defense systems and coordinate attacks. ,

By: Infobay

Ukrainian intelligence indicated that the plane may have fallen in the Russian city of Yeisk on the coast of the Sea of ​​Azov, and believed that its downing was “another serious blow to the counter-terrorist capability and capabilities of Moscow.”

As the Sputnik news agency noted in a recent report, the imposing Beriev A-50 is a “huge flight data processing center” used to “detect and track air, ground and sea targets.” Is.

It is a variant of the Ilyushin Il-76 transport converted into an “early warning and air control” aircraft, which began flying in 1984 and was produced until 1992. Ukrainian intelligence estimates suggest it cost around $350 million. ,

