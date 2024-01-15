This is the model of the Russian spy plane which was shot down by Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities announced this Friday the downing in the Sea of Azov of a Russian Air Force Beriev A-50 model early warning and control aircraft, an aircraft used by Moscow to detect air defense systems and coordinate attacks. ,
By: Infobay
Ukrainian intelligence indicated that the plane may have fallen in the Russian city of Yeisk on the coast of the Sea of Azov, and believed that its downing was “another serious blow to the counter-terrorist capability and capabilities of Moscow.”
As the Sputnik news agency noted in a recent report, the imposing Beriev A-50 is a “huge flight data processing center” used to “detect and track air, ground and sea targets.” Is.
It is a variant of the Ilyushin Il-76 transport converted into an “early warning and air control” aircraft, which began flying in 1984 and was produced until 1992. Ukrainian intelligence estimates suggest it cost around $350 million. ,
You can read the full note here infobae