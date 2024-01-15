7 Walmart secrets they don’t want you to know

Walmart, the popular supermarket chain, has Series of strategies and benefits This may not be public knowledge, but it can make your shopping experience more rewarding and affordable.

Below, we share some of the secrets Walmart may prefer to keep under lock and key.

1. Walmart App for Discounts

You can use the Walmart app to get exclusive discounts and weekly deal updates.

You may find promotions on the App that are not available elsewhere.

2. Box of free baby products

Preparing for the arrival of a new baby can be challenging. Walmart offers a free welcome box with helpful samples and products when you create an in-store baby registry.

3. Online Price Matching

If you find a cheaper product on Walmart’s website while you’re in the store, Walmart will match the online price. All you need to do is inform an employee and make sure the product is in stock online.

4. Free two-day shipping

Walmart offers free two-day shipping on millions of products, with no membership required. there must be order at least $35 And this only includes items specifically marked for this option.

5. Low Cost Generic Prescriptions

At Walmart Pharmacy, you can find generic medications for common conditions like diabetes, cholesterol, and blood pressure at very affordable prices.

6. Pickup at the store may be cheaper

Sometimes online prices are lower than in stores. You can purchase the item online and choose to pick it up in store to take advantage of the lower price.

7. Walmart Sales System

Walmart has a special system for tracking product sales. The last number of the selling price tells you how many times the item has been marked down. If it ends in five, once downgraded, If you end up with one, it’s probably your final markdown and lowest possible price.

Knowing these secrets can help you maximize your savings and get the most out of your Walmart shopping experience.

