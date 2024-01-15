Foods containing magnesium, a mineral that reduces stress and improves memory

He magnesium It is one of the seven essential minerals that the body needs in significant amounts to function and maintain good health. This mineral regulates muscle and nervous system function, blood sugar levels and blood pressure. Helps build protein, bone mass and DNA. Furthermore, it can improve mental health, enhance well-being and brain abilities.

Low magnesium levels do not usually cause symptoms, however, magnesium deficiency can have many consequences such as loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, fatigue, weakness, tension, anxiety, cramps, tremors or irregular heartbeat.

Magnesium is not produced in the body, so it must be is done, It is recommended to be able to meet nutritional recommendations by consuming Eat Rich in Magnesium. Additionally, in case of deficiencies, nutrient absorption problems or other specific circumstances supplements Magnesium may have beneficial effects on health. The National Food Safety Agency generally sets a tolerable magnesium intake at 420 mg/day for men and 360 mg/day for women. These contexts vary depending on physical structure, age, and specific conditions.

Magnesium Rich Foods

Almond And this Groundnut They are the foods that provide the most magnesium in the diet. (Source: University of Navarra Clinic). Ingredients are expressed in milligrams per 100 grams. of the edible portion of the product.

Almonds, peanuts: 250 Chickpeas, white beans, peas: 150 Hazelnut, pistachio, walnut: 150 Maize: 120 Chocolate: 100 Whole wheat bread: 91 Lentils: 78 Crayfish, Shrimp, Shrimp: 76 Chard: 76 Mashed Potatoes: 69 Date: 59 pasta: 57 Milk Chocolate: 50 Spinach: 50 Canned Sardines: 50 Clams, Cockles, Razor Clams: 50 Gruyere Cheese, Emmental: 50 Raisins, dried plums: 40 Semi-cooked Manchego Cheese 39 chestnut 36

Role of magnesium in the body

reduce stress: The body has large amounts of cortisol present in the blood, which damages part of the brain structure. This damage results in lack of concentration, memory failure, and increased negative emotions. Magnesium reduces this substance and helps control the stress response.

improve learning: The brain is an organ which, if properly cared for and exercised, can reach old age in very good condition. Your ability to make new relationships never ends, so your ability to learn doesn’t end either. Magnesium facilitates communication between neurons and makes us more receptive to new information.

improve memory: With age, some cognitive functions begin to decline and memory failure becomes very common. Magnesium helps promote synapses to retain long-term memories and retrieve short-term memories.

reduce anxiety: When the mind starts running faster than everything else, we know we are going through a moment of anxiety. This can be prevented by managing our emotions better and monitoring our magnesium levels. Adequate levels of this mineral reduce nerve and muscle tension, as well as help focus on the here and now.

heart rate: Magnesium helps the heart maintain a healthy rhythm and is involved in regulating blood pressure and cholesterol production.

bone health: It plays an important role in both bone formation and maintaining bone density as we age.

Metabolism: It facilitates the digestion of fatty acids and proteins and helps control blood sugar levels.

Dream: It plays an important role in supporting deep, restful sleep by regulating certain neurotransmitters that calm the nervous system and allow the brain to transition into a relaxed state.