Kim Jong-un observes a new war drill, drives a combat tank and sends another threat to South Korea and the United States

In this image released by the Korean Central News Agency on March 14, 2024, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un salutes while leading a military demonstration involving tank units in North Korea on March 13, 2024. KCNA via Reuters

South Korea and the United States completed yours this thursday large military maneuvers of spring (boreal), which Pyongyang responded with new war drills During this time, North Korean leaders Kim Jong Undrove a tank and took the opportunity to send another Challenging message to colleagues,

You may be interested in: Kim Jong-un’s regime conducted artillery exercises and assured that South Korea is planning an invasion

South Korean and US military today announced the end “Freedom Shield”Their traditional spring war games focused largely on computer simulations and command post exercises.

Kim Jong-un, riding on the tank he was traveling in, as he meets troops (KCNA via Reuters)

A South Korean K1A2 tank fires during a joint live-fire exercise at a military training range in Pocheon on March 14, 2024, as part of the annual Freedom Shield joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States. Jang Yeon-jae/Pool via Reuters

South Korean K1A2 tanks walk during a joint live-fire exercise at a military training range in Pocheon on March 14, 2024, as part of the annual Freedom Shield joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States. Jang Yeon-jae/Pool via Reuters

However, this year’s maneuvers, which began on March 4, included land, sea and air operations And they came to be used as base conditions in which the objective was “Respond to North Korean nuclear operations”,

You may be interested in: Kim Jong-un monitored a simulated artillery attack that had the potential to reach South Korea’s capital

That hypothetical scenario mentioned “operations” but did not include the use In fact Pyongyang’s concerns about nuclear weapons, a notion that is expected to be present at major joint exercises by Seoul and Washington over the summer.

South Korean and U.S. soldiers pose for photos after their joint live-fire exercise at a military training range in Pocheon, March 14, 2024, as part of the annual Freedom Shield joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States Happened. Jang Yeon-jae/Pool via Reuters

To conclude this year’s “Freedom Shield”, the South Korean military held a live-fire exercise today Pochioneabout 25 kilometers south of the border with the North, in which a mechanized infantry division along with a joint South Korea-US engineering unit participated.

You may be interested in: Human Rights Watch warns of serious humanitarian crisis in North Korea: “It has become a giant prison”

About 300 soldiers took part in this drill K1A2 tank, K21 armored vehicle, K30 Biho self-propelled artillery or M60 armored bridge launcher,

Pyongyang, which views these annual spring exercises as a essay to invade their territoryhas responded, with Kim Jong-un’s active participationWith his own practice since “Freedom Shield” started 11 days ago.

First, Kim visited a training base on the West Bank last week where he urged “Intensify” military maneuvers facing his army win a real war,

A few days later, the North Korean leader committed suicide Artillery tested with live fire and sent a provocative message to the South, indicating that a border unit “within firing range” of Seoul took part in the drills.

In this photo provided by the North Korean regime, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un (center) meets with troops to participate in training in North Korea, Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (Central News Agency of Korea/Korea News Service via AP)

In this image released by the Korean Central News Agency on March 14, 2024, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides a military demonstration involving tank units in North Korea on March 13, 2024. KCNA via Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gestures while leading a military demonstration involving tank units in North Korea in this image released by the Korean Central News Agency on March 14, 2024. KCNA via Reuters

The North Korean military is believed to have long-range artillery units located near the western edge of the inter-Korean border that technically have the capability to reach points in the southern capital.

A few hours later, the South Korean Air Force responded for the first time by parading all of the combat fighter models it has.

During the incident, the Southern Army recalled that it has a quick reaction air squadron in charge of the first line of war to defend the Seoul metropolitan area, which, in the event of an attack, has the mission to support the destruction of the aforementioned North . Korean batteries.

On the last day of the allied maneuvers, North Korean media revealed that this Thursday Kim Jong-un Supervised some armored unit war games in which He himself drove one of North Korea’s new tanks Who were seen parading for the first time at the end of 2020.

Image of North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un during a combat exercise involving tank units of the Korean People’s Army (KPA) at an undisclosed location in North Korea on March 13, 2024 (published March 14, 2024). EFE/EPA/KCNA

In this image released by the Korean Central News Agency March 14, 2024, soldiers salute during a military demonstration with tank units led by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in North Korea on March 13, 2024. KCNA via Reuters

A military demonstration in North Korea on March 13, 2024, in this image published by the Korean Central News Agency on March 14, 2024. KCNA via Reuters

The dictator also wanted to take advantage of this and send a new message to his allies. Armored Division 105Famous for entering Seoul when the city first fell into the hands of the North Koreans Korean War In June 1950.

In statements carried by state media, Kim recalled that it is “a unit that carries forward the important tradition and history of capturing the enemy’s capital.”

In this image released by the Korean Central News Agency on March 14, 2024, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses during a military demonstration with tank units in North Korea on March 13, 2024. KCNA via Reuters

North Korea, March 13, 2024, in this image published by the Korean Central News Agency on March 14, 2024. KCNA via Reuters

These dialectical exchanges between Pyongyang and Seoul take place in a context Increase in aggression of the government Towards your neighbor.

At the beginning of the year, Kim announced before parliament that the South, with which it has technically been at war for more than seven decades. Urged to eliminate the main enemy of our country and the Constitution with the aim of reunificationSomething that has become effective and is increasingly being considered on a daily basis in relation to state propaganda messages.

At the same time, Seoul and Washington are also worried about this North Korea’s recent rapprochement with Moscow, Pyongyang has transferred thousands of containers filled with weapons that were used by the Russian military against Ukraine in return for military support.

(with information from EFE)