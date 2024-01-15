MATIC hits one-year high: is the bullish rally continuing?

important point: MATIC has gained more than 7% in the last 24 hours ($1.30), reaching a 12-month high.

In addition to Bitcoin’s rally, altcoin prices are skyrocketing due to Polygon Labs’ development progress.

Although the rise is more than 31% so far this year, it is still a long way from its ATH of around $3.

This led some analysts to speculate that the price of Polygon token could rise to $10 in the long term.

Diplomat returned to business over $1.24 A year later, that caught the attention of investors and analysts.

At the time of writing, the native token of Polygon Second Layer Solution was rising More than 7% in last 24 hours To touch 1.30 USD.

The rise of Altcoin is mainly due to two reasons: Bullish rally in Bitcoin Added to the general optimism of the market and the progress in development made Polygon Labs.

Amid market speculation, some analysts were encouraged to speculate on its price 10 USD for MATICHowever in the long run.

What will happen to the price of MATIC?

To imagine where altcoins could go, you have to understand Polygon’s role within the Ethereum network. The purpose of the second layer is to achieve greater efficiency in issuing commissions in ETH.

This means that if Ethereum continues to see mass adoption, Polygon and its native token will benefit,

In parallel, the solution also offers a PoS program so that MATIC holders can also earn rewards with crypto.

Experts believe that amid crypto market adoption and bullish cycle, altcoin May return to $3 by end of 2025, It is important to note that that number is your ATH.