Klopp will fulfill Eriksen’s last wish at Liverpool

A few days ago, former coach Eriksen confirmed that the disease he is suffering from has reduced his life expectancy to a maximum of one year.

Jurgen Klopptechnician liverpool, will fulfill the last wish of Sven Goran Ericsson, Who announced last week that he was suffering from pancreatic cancer, and that he would allow him to feel like the coach of the ‘Reds’ for a day.

“This was very shocking news,” he said. clopp. “It was the first time I heard about his admiration and love for Liverpool and he’s been a life-long fan. All I can say is that I would love to have him come one day and be in my place in my office and do that.” Kind welcome.” My work. If he wants. No problem,” said the German coach.

“It might be a little more difficult being on the bench, but to have him here and teach him everything that this club has developed over the last few years, I think it’s something we can do. “

In recent times, fans of liverpool They collected signatures so that Ericsson Become the coach of the team in the match between the giants to be played in March. clopp Confirmed that he can’t do anything about it as he is not in charge.

In Ericsson’s long career, the Swedish directed Gothenburg, Benfica, Roma, Lazio, Sampdoria, Manchester City And also the English team among others. They won one UEFA Cup, one European Cup Winners’ Cup, one a seriesthree Italian Cups and three Portuguese leagues, in addition to directing Champions League finals and taking England to the quarter-finals of the 2002 and 2006 World Cups and the 2004 Euro Cup.