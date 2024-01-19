WhatsApp announced five major changes to the application





With the arrival of the new year, the goals and objectives of companies change, and this is nothing new for WhatsApp, the messaging application with millions of users around the world. Giant Meta, the company behind the Green Logo app, wants to improve the user experience and is preparing the arrival of 5 important new functions by 2024.

by chronicle

After a year in which the introduction of channels, the possibility of editing messages, customization of stickers, among other features, WhatsApp is preparing for new challenges and thus continues to conquer its users and renew the application.

Although many of these projects are still in the beta phase and official launch dates have not yet been confirmed due to rigorous testing with users and developers, an initial list was released with five innovations that will come a mile this year. May prove to be a stone.

These five changes will come to WhatsApp in 2024

1 – Artificial Intelligence (AI) joins WhatsApp

AI will emerge as a hero on WhatsApp’s horizon by 2024. The platform plans to go a step further with the introduction of chatbots, which will allow users to engage in conversations similar to Meta AI. This feature, which is already available in competitors, may accelerate its implementation to keep the messaging app at the forefront.

2 – Goodbye to phone numbers

WhatsApp can say goodbye to phone numbers. WABetaInfo, the site that usually spreads news about the app, revealed that the application is working on the implementation of personalized usernames, thus eliminating the need to share personal cell phone numbers.

To continue reading, click here.