Know about 7 benefits of walking according to science

It is well known that physical activity helps lower blood sugar levels, helps in weight loss and keeps the heart healthy and strong. That’s why doctors recommend exercising for at least 30 minutes a day, and one of the exercises most done by people is walking, although people do this exercise all the time, but few people know what its benefits are. There are benefits.

advertising

Experts have shown that walking 50 minutes a day helps you lose weight and be healthy, although we have studies that confirm that doing this activity can help us if it is done for a certain period. For, it is possible to walk some distance with better purpose and with greater advantage; Experts have told about the benefits of taking a daily walk.

These are the benefits of walking

According to the American Council on Exercise (ACE Fitness), walking has many health benefits, it is an exercise that is highly recommended by doctors because it is easy to do, does not require a specific location and It is a low-impact physical activity, so older people or injured people can do it; ACE FITNESS lists 7 benefits of walking:

Walking burns calories: Walking about 1.5 kilometers burns about 100 calories, so, since the body naturally stores fat, by increasing the amount and level of physical activity through consistent walking, you are already reducing calories. Are.

Walking improves oxygenation: Walking increases the number of mitochondria, which is part of the cells involved in the cellular respiration process. In this way, walking stimulates muscle cells to produce more mitochondria, which improves oxygenation of the body.

Walking stimulates the heart: Since the heart is the muscle responsible for pumping blood in the body and its overall functioning, quiet or moderate walking is a safe and effective way to strengthen the heart.

Walking helps reduce sugar cravings: Walking can also help improve this “compulsion” for sweets, another benefit shown in an article from Harvard University. According to the study, it was found that a simple walk of 15 minutes can reduce the craving for chocolate.

Walking reduces breast cancer risk: A recent American Cancer Society study focused on walking found that women who walked seven or more hours a week had a 14% lower risk of developing breast cancer.

Walking relieves joint pain: According to a Harvard University article, several studies have shown that walking reduces arthritis-related pain and that walking 8 to 10 kilometers a week even prevented the onset of arthritis. May go.

A simple walk boosts immunity: The act of walking can help improve the immune system; According to Harvard University, people who walk for at least 20 minutes a day, at least five days a week, have 43% fewer sick days.

carla hernandez