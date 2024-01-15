“La Venezolana”, the woman linked to the David Ortiz case, has been arrested in the National District

Police agents assigned to the Interpol Santo Domingo National Central Office reported that they captured a woman of Venezuelan nationality who was being harassed with a red notice, Linked to the case of David Ortiz.

Maria Fernanda Villasmil Manzanilla (Venezuela), 25 years, was wanted vide International Red Notice A-7179-7-2019, dated 06-26-2019, based on Court Order No. 530-EMS-2019-01414, dated 26-06-2019. -2019, by the Judicial Office of the Permanent Resident of Santo Domingo Este.

He was arrested in the National District carrying a Venezuelan passport, two iPhone brand cell phone models 14 and 12 Pro Max; Bank cards, jewelery and cash among other items.

He was accompanied by a man and a woman of the same nationality, whose identities have been kept secret.

The detainee was placed under the control of the Public Ministry for relevant legal purposes.

The case occurred on June 9, 2019, in a recreation center in Ensancha Ozama, Santo Domingo Este, where former baseball player and television presenter Joelle López Durán was wounded by a shotgun shell.

