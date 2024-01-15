At 66, Sharon Stone flaunts her gray hair on the red carpet

Sharon Stone at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles. (March 14, 2024)

Actress, ardent supporter of natural aging casino Showed off his graying roots at an awards ceremony.

Like Katie Holmes, Salma Hayek and Melanie Laurent, Sharon Stone is one of the rare actresses who embraces her gray hair in the light of day. She once again proved that coloring is not a necessary step in her hair routine during the GLAAD Media Awards evening held in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 14. In fact, white and silver strands were scattered throughout her short cut, which were blending into her blonde hair.

Sharon Stone at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles. (March 14, 2024)

aging without filters

This is not the first time that the actress casino Displays oneself naturally in public. Accustomed to exposing herself on social networks, she never hesitates to appear before her millions of subscribed Internet users, sometimes without makeup, sometimes in a bikini and without retouching. Beyond the screen, she also posed for photographers with her graying hair during an awards ceremony during Milan Fashion Week last year.

Still spontaneous at 66, Sharon Stone says she doesn’t want to chase eternal youth. He also blasted people who deny aging as “ungrateful” and “stupid” in a magazine interview. Times Published on 26 January.