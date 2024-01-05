Lakers sound the alarm on night of beating in NBA

The Lakers extended their woes (only 3 wins in their last 13 games) with a tough loss at home to the Grizzlies on Friday, one of several blowouts in the NBA.

Of the 14 games that took place this Friday, 7 ended with victories by more than 20 points with very notable victories, such as the Knicks’ attack on the Sixers in Philadelphia, the Hawks’ review of the Pacers, the victory of the Boston Celtics who remained undefeated. Get pounded on the table by some scary clippers at home or in New Orleans.

The worst news was the injury to Chris Paul, who broke his left hand in the Warriors’ game against the Pistons and will have surgery next week.

Coming off a disappointing 3-10 performance since winning the NBA in-season tournament, the Lakers, who have now lost four in a row and are out of the play-ins, continued to sink with a devastating 19-1 loss in the final quarter And crashed. Run. 33. Specifically, the game was tied 103-103 with 7.41 remaining and resulted in the Grizzlies outscoring the players in purple and gold 10-24.

Jaren Jackson Jr. (31 points with 5 triples and 9 rebounds), Marcus Smart (29 points with 8 triples), Desmond Benn (24 points with 5 triples and 13 assists) and Ja Morant (21 points, 7 rebounds and 7 Help) He headed to Memphis. Spaniard Santi Aldama played 9 minutes in which he added a steal. The Grizzlies shot 53.7% from the field with an impressive 23 of 45 (51.1%).

On the Lakers, LeBron James (32 points and 7 assists), Anthony Davis (31 points and 6 rebounds) and Austin Reaves (19 points, 7 rebounds and 12 assists) were the most outstanding.

Boston, which led Utah by 36 points in the second quarter, remains undefeated at home this season with a perfect record of 17–0 (27–7 overall), which leads the East with the best record in the league. Jayson Tatum (30 points and 9 rebounds in less than 25 minutes on the court) was the Celtics’ top scorer, with six players having more than 10 points. Lauri Markkanen (17 points) led the Jazz, who were denied triples (6 of 34) and trailed by 31 at halftime (71–40). The Pacers earned their sixth consecutive win by overcoming the Hawks with some impressive records: Indiana led by 38 points in the third quarter, distributed 50 assists among the entire team (a franchise record in a game), double-doubles in scoring, Had eight players in points and made 63.8% of his field goals (including 19 of 39 on triples). Myles Turner (27 points) was the most productive in front of the basket while Tyrese Haliburton was the mastermind with 10 points, 8 rebounds and 18 assists. Dejounte Murray (30 points) led the Hawks with a bad version of Trae Young (13 points on 4 of 18 shooting). Three wins in three games in 2024 and with OG Anunoby. This is a promising direction for the Knicks, who crushed the Sixers at home with Jalen Brunson scoring 29 points. Six other Knicks players surpassed 10 points, with Quentin Grimes (19 points and 8 rebounds) and Josh Hart (10 points, 15 rebounds and 6 assists) leading the way with outstanding performances from the second unit. The Knicks, who led by 39 points in the result, stunned the Sixers in both the second quarter (25-41) and the last (16-35). For the Sixers, Joel Embiid had 30 points and 10 rebounds and has already had 15 consecutive games with at least 30 points and 10 sacks. Tyrese Maxey contributed 27 points and 9 assists, but Nick Nurse’s team suffered from 6 of 23 three-point shooting. The Clippers’ fifth consecutive win came against the Pelicans, who had their streak of four consecutive wins cut short and who lost by 31 points in the final quarter. The Angelenos are an extraordinary 14-2 in their last 16 games. Paul George was the top scorer of the duel with 24 points and an exhibition from triples with 6 points out of 10. On the locals’ side, the blocking of scoring (35.9% of field goals at the end of the game) impressed everyone. In the second half, Jonas Valanciunas contributed the best numbers with a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds. Puerto Rican José Alvarado had 2 points, one rebound and 2 assists for New Orleans. The Warriors, who lost Chris Paul due to a broken hand, suffered a loss against the Pistons, who had lost 28 consecutive games this season (the worst streak in NBA history) but ended up winning with 26 points and 6 rebounds. of. Curry. Cade Cunningham was Detroit’s standout, with 30 points. Golden State was coming off a very tough loss on Thursday, when the Denver Nuggets bounced back 127-130 from a game in which they lost by 18 points with 7 minutes remaining and which ended at the buzzer and nearly center Happened with a miraculous triple. Court by Nikola Jokic. Precisely, the Nuggets were soon out of joy as they lost at home to the magic of a formidable Paolo Banchero, the youngest to ever sign a triple-double with Orlando (32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists). Became a player. Nikola Jokic (29 points and 8 assists) couldn’t fix Denver’s poor evening on triples (9 of 33). Neither Devin Booker (20 points and 10 assists) nor Bradley Beal (25 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists): Without Kevin Durant in the spectacular win against the Heat, the key man for the Suns was Grayson Allen, who had 31. Amazing 9 out of 14 in points and a triple. Even without Jimmy Butler, Miami was led by Bam Adebayo (28 points and 10 rebounds). Mexican Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 10 points, 3 rebounds and one assist. After five consecutive losses and a dreadful 2-10 in their last 12 games, the Nets made a splash by defeating the Thunder in a game in which they dominated by 28 points at halftime and which ended up being more complicated than expected. , Nic Claxton (23 points and 13 rebounds) and Spencer Dinwiddie (23 points) were the New Yorkers’ best, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (34 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists) led Oklahoma City, who shot a disappointing 9 of 31. There was a performance. Triple. The Mavericks crushed the Blazers for the second time this week without Luka Doncic, who was absent due to ankle trouble. Portland trailed by 39 points in the fourth quarter. Kyrie Irving (24 points and 9 rebounds) was the benchmark for Dallas, shining with 58.3% shooting from the field. Scooter Henderson (17 points and 10 assists) led the Blazers. After starting the New Year on the wrong foot with two consecutive losses, the West leader Timberwolves destroyed Houston with 22 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists from Dominican Karl-Anthony Towns. Jalen Green (20 points) was the best for the Rockets, who continued to add frustrations at home. The Bulls celebrated the return of Zach LaVine (15 points) from injury for over a month by defeating the Hornets behind Coby White’s 22 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists. Miles Bridges (28 points) led Charlotte. They were on the verge of an upset after blowing a 23-point lead in the third quarter, but the Kings held on and held off the Raptors with a triple-double from Domantas Sabonis (24 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists). Scotty Barnes and Immanuel Quickley each contributed 20 points apiece for the Canadians. The Cavaliers defeated the Wizards for the second time in three days, this time with Donovan Mitchell’s 26 points and in a duel that was in their control at all times. Tyus Jones (16 points) was Washington’s most productive.

Source link