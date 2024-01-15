Lana Rhodes has caused concern with provocative photos, with worried fans asking ‘what happened?’

Admin 38 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 51 Views

Lana Rhodes has once again wowed fans with some stunning Instagram photos – but many people are saying the same thing.

She was one of the biggest names in the adult world before she went off and started her former career. Speaking in 2022, Lana suggested the industry should be banned after opening up about her negative experiences as an adult star.




At one point he even asked that all his X-rated videos be removed from the internet. But in 2023, she made a career U-turn and announced her return to Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast, where she said she would be relaunching her exclusive content page.

Zombie addicts are lurking around in the city, where drugs are rampant, but you can’t drink in public

Read more USA news click here.

Since his return, he has teased his followers with snippets and photos for upcoming content. But her latest teaser sparked more concern than excitement from her 16 million Instagram followers.

Lana’s post was titled ‘We’re just girls’(Image: Lana Rhodes/Instagram)

The model posted a series of photos titled ‘We’re just girls’, in which she and her friends adopted ‘natural’ poses. Lana wore a transparent backless silver dress, which showed off her slim body.

But observers were quick to note Rhodes’ trimmer figure, with many concerned about her health.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

SMS monitored, friends removed… these are very strict rules she imposes on him

Timothée Chalamet, who was in a relationship with Kylie Jenner for nine months, has a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by PlayCrazyGame
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved