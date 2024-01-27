Rafa Marquez on managing Barcelona: “You can’t say no”

Rafael Márquez regretted Xavi Hernández’s departure from Barcelona, ​​but was excited at the prospect of directing Cules at some point.

rafael marquez He does not hide his desire to lead the first team of barcelona And take the place left by Xavi Hernandez, who announced that he will step aside at the end of this season.

The Mexican tactician admitted in a press conference that “you can’t say no to an opportunity like this,” but he also admitted that he is still in the learning process as a Barcelona Atlético tactician.

Marquez He regretted the club’s 3-5 defeat to Villarreal in La Liga and mentioned that the board will have to analyze the next steps.

Rafael Marquez wants to lead Barcelona after Xavi Hernandez’s departure was announced. efe

“I think it’s a shame the first team got this defeat today. The board will have time to consider it. From now till the end of the tournament they decide to choose the coach. It’s in your hands,” he explained to the media.

Marquez He clearly said that in these months “I will continue my preparation.” I’m happy with the work I’m doing with the kids, it’s part of the process, it will come when it happens to me. The most important thing is to stay focused and continue preparing because this is my second season as a coach.

The former Cule defender revealed that sooner or later he may get the opportunity to lead the first team and he wants to take the reins in the best possible way.

“I will try to continue to prepare myself so that when the time comes, I will be as well prepared as possible. You can’t say no to an opportunity like this and if such an opportunity comes I will try to be available and try to give my best,” he declared.