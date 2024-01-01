‘Last Man Standing’ star Kaitlyn Dever’s latest career news has fans divided

gotham

After starring in the successful 2023 Hulu film no one will save youKaitlyn Dever is moving the ball forward in 2024. In January 2023, HBO Max released a new series based on a popular video game titled the last of us, which immediately became one of their most popular shows to date. After being renewed for season 2, the last of us The producers are looking for an actress to play the role of Abby Anderson. This week, Kaitlyn Dever announced that she has secured the role and will star in season 2 alongside Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie.

HBO CEO Casey Bloys announced in November that production on season 2 would begin in February, but an official season 2 release date has not been announced. While fans of Kaitlyn Dever and her previous work also include book smart, last Man Standing, And roslynare happy, the last of us Video game purists are not convinced that Dever is the best fit for the role.

In the video game, Abby is described and portrayed as tall and muscular, while actress Kaitlyn Dever stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and has a slim figure. This discrepancy leaves many fans unhappy with the casting decision.

Fans commented on Instagram, “She needs to wear some clothes to play Abby” and “Not surprised that a tall, fat female character was cast as a beautiful, traditional girl. Disappointing.” Many fans pointed out that Australian actress Shannon Berry would have been better suited for the role.

However, many fans showed their support for Caitlyn. “Oh I love this artist so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” “Now this is iconic❤️🙌” and “Welcome Abby RUN🔨,” fans wrote on Dever’s post. Other fans warned Caitlyn about the inevitable criticism she would receive due to the nature of Abby’s character: “I’m so sorry for the unfairness that the internet is going to do to you” and “Congratulations but girl at all costs. Avoid the internet at your own discretion,” fans shouted.

Whether or not you think Kaitlyn Dever was the right choice to play Abby, we can’t help but be excited for Season 2. the last of usAnd we can’t wait to see what Dever does next!

